Around the NFL

Jets sign first-round CB Sauce Gardner to rookie contract

Published: May 07, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

The New York Jets have locked in their lockdown cornerback.

The team announced on Saturday the signing of fourth overall pick Sauce Gardner. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but all first-round rookies receive four-year contracts with a fifth-year team option.

Gardner highlights a highly touted Jets draft class that featured three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati product was ranked No. 2 on Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects list.

Known for his size, speed and one-on-one coverage skills, Gardner elevated his status as a prospect with a junior season in which he collected 40 tackles, three sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. Gardner helped lead the Bearcats to the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2021 and was the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.

Gardner was a necessary addition for a Jets defense that allowed 29.6 points and 397.6 yards per game last season, finishing last in the NFL in both categories. The 21-year-old will join a revamped Jets secondary that added cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead via free agency.

Since landing in New York for rookie minicamp, Gardner said he emulates his game off of former Jets great Darrelle Revis, who stranded opposing receivers on an island for much of his 11 seasons in the NFL.

"I fit great. However they want to use me, I'm willing to be versatile, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win," Gardner said, via the team's website. "They want to play zone, they want to play man, they want to blitz me, they want to put me at linebacker -- I don't think that's going to happen, but I'm willing to do whatever it takes, however they want to use me."

True lockdown CBs are cherished in today's NFL and Robert Saleh's aggressive defense will only improve as Gardner develops. Gardner, who famously did not allow a receiving touchdown in his three years at Cincinnati, is poised to be its missing piece.

With Gardner signing on the dotted line, the franchise avoids consecutive rookie holdouts with their top pick after Zach Wilson's absence hovered over Jets training camp in 2021. The Jets have first-round selections wide receiver Garret Wilson and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson left to follow suit.

Related Content

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says 'well-schooled' Tyler Linderbaum has mental edge over most rookies

The Ravens' offensive line woes in 2021 went hand in hand with the team's first playoff-less season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Baltimore is hoping its offseason upgrades in 2022 turn the tide for a unit that finished 31st in the NFL with 57 sacks allowed. One of those additions, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, is in position to fill the most glaring hole at center.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 7

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbuagh told reporters that DT Marcell Dareus is working out for the team on Saturday. Dareus hasn't played in the NFL since 2019.

news

Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy says signing with Chargers is 'a match made in heaven'

After being released by the Patriots in March, Kyle Van Noy found his new home with the Chargers. And while this marks this end of his time on the east coast, the veteran LB said he's ready to make his mark on another organization that is in pursuit of a championship.

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen on QB Jameis Winston (ACL) being able to start Week 1: 'That's certainly the plan'

For the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Jameis Winston was running on Monday in a video posted by physical therapist Kevin Wilk.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 6

The New York Jets parted ways with starting guard Greg Van Roten as they welcome in a former Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive lineman.

news

Raiders announce Dan Ventrelle no longer with organization; former interim president alleges he was fired for reporting hostile work environment

Following 18 years with the organization and 10 months as team president, Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis announced Friday.

news

Dennis Allen: Chris Olave pick, Michael Thomas return like 'two first-round draft choices' at WR

The Saints spent a first-round pick in last week's draft on a receiver from Ohio State in Chris Olave, instantly improving their pass-catching corps. With Michael Thomas on the mend, they believe they're in line to see double the return.

news

Ezekiel Elliott approves of Cowboys' first-round selection of Tyler Smith

Dallas' first-round pick of Tyler Smith addresses an immediate void at left guard and gives Dallas a long-term option at left tackle. It might also produce a needed boost in production for a key member of the Cowboys offense.

news

Jameson Williams ready to 'show the world' Lions were right to trade up and draft him

The Detroit Lions traded up to the 12th-overall pick in the draft to select Jameson Williams. Williams, a one-year standout at Alabama, is ready to "show the world" that the Lions were right to do so.

news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' QB situation: 'I don't see us making a trade for anybody'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the Seahawks will continue to look for potential adds to the QB room, but he doesn't see them "making a trade for anybody at all."

news

Linebacker K.J. Wright hopeful of Seahawks reunion: 'Seattle knows that I want to come back'

Former Seahawks Pro Bowler K.J. Wright has made it know he wants to return to Seattle, where he played for 10 seasons before joining the Raiders in 2021.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW