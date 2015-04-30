Jets select Leonard Williams with the No. 6 pick

The New York Jets didn't expect USC defensive tackle Leonard Williams to still be on the board when they went on the clock on Thursday night in Chicago. When he was, they couldn't resist.
The Jets selected Williams with the sixth overall pick on Tuesday, adding another dynamic piece to a stacked defensive line. Williams, a stud interior lineman with athleticism and uncommon power, is believed by many draft analysts to be the best player in his class. NFL Media's Charles Davis compared Williams' game to former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen.
The Washington Redskins threw the draft's first curveball when they opted to selected Iowa guard Brandon Scherff with the fifth pick. That opened the door for the Jets, who add Williams to a loaded defensive line that includes Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson and Damon Harrison.
Perhaps too loaded? Wilkerson is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is sitting out voluntary activities while waiting for an extension. One league source told ESPN.com's Rich Cimini that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the Jets put Wilkerson on the trade block.
The Jets have not used a first-round pick on a offensive player since Mark Sanchez in 2009. It's a potentially dominant unit if Williams lives up to the hype. Rex Ryan just threw another lamp against the wall.
