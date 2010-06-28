Jets, second-round draft pick Ducasse close to finalizing deal

Published: Jun 28, 2010 at 10:23 AM

The New York Jets are nearing a deal with second-round draft pick Vladimir Ducasse, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Monday.

Ducasse, a standout offensive tackle from Massachusetts, has agreed in principle to many of the tenets of a deal, which could be finalized in the next few days. Ducasse was taken 61st overall and would be the highest draft pick to sign thus far.

Ducasse is coming off a strong offseason and is in line to start at guard after the Jets released veteran Alan Faneca in April.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

