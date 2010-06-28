Jets, second-round draft pick Ducasse close to finalizing deal

The New York Jets are nearing a deal with second-round draft pick Vladimir Ducasse, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Monday.
Ducasse, a standout offensive tackle from Massachusetts, has agreed in principle to many of the tenets of a deal, which could be finalized in the next few days. Ducasse was taken 61st overall and would be the highest draft pick to sign thus far.
Ducasse is coming off a strong offseason and is in line to start at guard after the Jets released veteran Alan Faneca in April.