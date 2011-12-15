Jets' Scott bullish on his team but dislikes their 'predicament'

Bart Scott doesn't view the New York Jets as a Super Bowl-caliber team "or even a playoff team" right now, but they're capable of getting there as long as they keep improving.
The outspoken linebacker told reporters Thursday that despite a three-game winning streak that has the Jets holding the AFC's final wild-card spot, he doesn't believe "we're where we need to be." He said a team can't have the ups and downs the Jets have had if it intends on reaching the Super Bowl.
"We just have to continue to get better every week, to make sure that we're good enough to qualify (for the playoffs)," Scott said, according to The Star-Ledger. "We're playing better football, but we're not playing the type of football that we're capable of."
Scott said he doesn't like the "predicament" of having to win all three regular-season games just to assure at least a wild-card berth, but he still believes the Jets can reach a Super Bowl level.
"Of course, that's what we're striving to be, that's what we're trying to do," Scott told The Star-Ledger. "That's what the last couple weeks have been, trying to tighten the focus up and get better at what we're doing. And make sure that when we get there, we're able to out-execute the opponent, we're able to play smart, not get penalized, not have turnovers, not give up drives. When we get the opportunity to bury teams, we have to bury them."
