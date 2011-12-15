Jets' Scott bullish on his team but dislikes their 'predicament'

"Of course, that's what we're striving to be, that's what we're trying to do," Scott told The Star-Ledger. "That's what the last couple weeks have been, trying to tighten the focus up and get better at what we're doing. And make sure that when we get there, we're able to out-execute the opponent, we're able to play smart, not get penalized, not have turnovers, not give up drives. When we get the opportunity to bury teams, we have to bury them."