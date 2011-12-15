Jets' Scott bullish on his team but dislikes their 'predicament'

Published: Dec 15, 2011 at 12:59 PM

Bart Scott doesn't view the New York Jets as a Super Bowl-caliber team "or even a playoff team" right now, but they're capable of getting there as long as they keep improving.

The outspoken linebacker told reporters Thursday that despite a three-game winning streak that has the Jets holding the AFC's final wild-card spot, he doesn't believe "we're where we need to be." He said a team can't have the ups and downs the Jets have had if it intends on reaching the Super Bowl.

"We just have to continue to get better every week, to make sure that we're good enough to qualify (for the playoffs)," Scott said, according to The Star-Ledger. "We're playing better football, but we're not playing the type of football that we're capable of."

The Jets (8-5) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (5-8) on Sunday, followed by games against the Giants and the Miami Dolphins to end the regular season.

Scott said he doesn't like the "predicament" of having to win all three regular-season games just to assure at least a wild-card berth, but he still believes the Jets can reach a Super Bowl level.

"Of course, that's what we're striving to be, that's what we're trying to do," Scott told The Star-Ledger. "That's what the last couple weeks have been, trying to tighten the focus up and get better at what we're doing. And make sure that when we get there, we're able to out-execute the opponent, we're able to play smart, not get penalized, not have turnovers, not give up drives. When we get the opportunity to bury teams, we have to bury them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a 'huge honor'

Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ESPYs. The eight-year veteran shared his excitement regarding the honor on Sunday.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to 'figure things out in a couple weeks' 

Deadlines force decisions, and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has a major one impending. Whether he will play for the Packers, or anyone, in 2021 has been the question of the offseason. The reigning league MVP finally intimated this weekend that he'll have an answer shortly.
news

Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo announces retirement

﻿Anthony Chickillo﻿ achieved his dreams. Now he's ready to hang up his cleats. The free-agent LB announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he is retiring from football after six NFL seasons.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards

The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW