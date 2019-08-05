Around the NFL

Jets' Sam Darnold throwing with 'a lot more velocity'

Published: Aug 05, 2019 at 12:42 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Sam Darnold's zip has Jets coaches and teammates buzzing so far in training camp.

Entering his second year as New York's franchise quarterback, Darnold has reportedly demonstrated greater arm strength ahead of his sophomore campaign. Jets coach Adam Gase attributed the increased pace of Darnold's passes to his acclimation to the pace of professional football.

"It was interesting because a lot of people in the spring were saying that to me that it looked like he was throwing the ball with a lot more velocity," Gase told reporters Monday, "and I do remember him saying that last season, it was like arm fatigue in the spring and then in training camp and as the season went on. I think he was able to prepare himself for what he was about to go through in the spring training camp and now the season."

Darnold agreed, adding, "I think it just comes with confidence. Confidence in going out there and knowing that I can do this. It's not that I didn't know that last year, it's just with this offense, I feel like I already know most of it so I'm just going out and spinning it, whereas last year I was still not super comfortable with all the guys and getting in the huddle, feeling timid and I wasn't really myself."

Darnold's first year in the NFL was a whirlwind, as it is for most rookies. From USC's loss in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29, 2017 to the Jets' Week 17 loss to the Patriots on Dec. 30, 2018, there was barely any letting up in Darnold's schedule. He went from college football to combine training, pro-day preparation and myriad workouts with prospective teams. And it didn't slow after he was drafted, as Darnold jumped right into minicamp, training camp and so on and so forth.

All that can be a burden on a young QB -- Darnold entered the league at 20 years young -- and his arm.

"It's just a different deal when you're going through the combine stuff. You throw so much, you're not really sure if it's too much, not enough," Gase explained. "So, he probably just overthrew a little bit last year and it probably wore on him."

The coach said that Darnold's increased throwing velocity allows the sophomore QB to better fit passes into tight windows, even 40 yards down the field, adding, "You don't see a lot of guys being able to do that."

While Darnold cites his commitment to lifting as a reason for his perceived greater arm strength, the QB said keeping his "heart rate up" and his "hips right" were as important to improving as a passer.

The Jets are hoping Darnold's "flexible" and "stable" hips don't lie this season. New York is betting on the Gase-Darnold marriage to work wonders on a offense that boasts multi-purpose weapons in Le'Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery, Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder and Quincy Enunwa. The Jets' pass-catchers' flexibility in the offensive formation is expected to be as essential to the attack as Darnold's hip flexibility is to his throwing velocity.

We might get our first look at Darnold's stronger arm this Thursday night when Gang Green opens its preseason slate against the Giants in the annual Snoopy Bowl at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 6

New Orleans is bringing two veteran players back into the fold ahead of Week 1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints are re-signing WR ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ and backup QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ to the 53-man roster.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys offense will be without its 'best player' after Zack Martin's positive COVID test

The Cowboys are preparing for the season-opening game against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers without star guard Zack Martin, the team's most vital player, according to Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) close to being fully cleared for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to play in the season opener versus Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
news

Longtime former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at age of 63

Tunch Ilkin, who played for the Steelers from 1980-1992 and earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. He retired from being a Steelers broadcaster in June to focus on his battle with ALS.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive

Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."
news

Jets S Marcus Maye's contract concerns put 'to the side' for season ahead

Jets safety Marcus Maye has put any concern about playing on the franchise tag behind him and is focused on finding out where he fits in under yet another new coaching regime.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski on what's different for him this year: 'I just feel a lot better'

At this juncture last year, Rob Gronkowski wasn't that far removed from retirement, so it naturally took him some time to find his way back to form with the Buccaneers. He's far more acclimated this time around, though, and "it just feels a lot more efficient this year."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW