Jets safety Leonhard's status vs. Pats unknown after thumb surgery

Published: Nov 18, 2009 at 08:53 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets safety Jim Leonhard had three pins inserted into his broken right thumb and his arm is in a sling, leaving his status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots uncertain.

Jets coach Rex Ryan said Leonhard had surgery Monday night and didn't practice Wednesday, but he wouldn't rule out the veteran safety.

"He's got three screws, I believe, so if they can tighten them up for this game, we'll see," Ryan said. "He's a tough kid, I'm just telling you. The average guy, there's no way he plays. But Jim Leonhard's not an average guy."

If Leonhard can't play Sunday, Eric Smith would start opposite Kerry Rhodes. Smith, who leads the team with 13 special-teams tackles, has started 10 games and has four interceptions in three-plus seasons with the Jets.

"It's a good opportunity to get out and play and get some more reps on the field," Smith said. "Hopefully we get Jim back, but if not, I'm going to be ready to play."

For more on the New York Jets, check out the latest from our bloggers.

» Blog Blitz: Jets

Leonhard was injured during Maurice Jones-Drew's 33-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter of the Jets' 24-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Leonhard briefly left the game before returning with a cast on the hand, but he wasn't able to handle his usual punt-return duties.

Leonhard is third on the team with 58 tackles, and he has one interception and 1.5 sacks. He also makes the defensive calls, a duty that would fall to linebacker David Harris in Leonhard's absence.

"If there's any way possible of him playing, I wouldn't be shocked," Ryan said. "But right now with him in a sling or a cast or three screws in his thumb, it wouldn't look good for the common person."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that James Robinson will "definitely" play in Jacksonville's Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday.

news

2022 AFC win-total projections: Ravens win North; Patriots, Raiders, Steelers miss playoffs

Are the Ravens set to bounce back from their struggles in 2022? Will the Patriots miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each AFC team.

news

2022 NFC win-total projections: Packers, Buccaneers, Rams continue reign; Eagles take East

Will the Eagles knock the Cowboys out of their divisional throne? Who owns the West between the Rams, 49ers and Cardinals? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each NFC team.

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens

Jets QB Zach Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE