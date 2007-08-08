Jets safety Eric Smith injures right leg in morning practice

Published: Aug 08, 2007 at 10:52 AM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- The New York Jets have another problem in their unsettled secondary.

Safety Eric Smith, competing with Erik Coleman for a starting spot opposite Kerry Rhodes, was carted off the field during the morning practice Wednesday with an injured right leg.

The team was working on the muddy grass field when Smith, who has looked good in training camp, went down after apparently slipping. The second-year player was helped to a cushion under one of the goal posts and couldn't put any weight on the leg.

"He's gotten quite a few reps in camp and he'll continue to get reps, whenever that is," coach Eric Mangini said. "Just like everybody else, he's been banged up before. Not really sure on the timetable, but he's a pretty diligent worker and he'll be back as quick as he can."

Smith's injury is just the latest issue in the Jets' secondary as they prepare for their preseason opener Friday night against Atlanta.

Cornerback Justin Miller has missed practice the past few days after tweaking a hamstring during Sunday's scrimmage at Fordham University. His status for Friday's game is uncertain.

Rookie Darrelle Revis, the No. 14 pick in the draft, was expected to be given a shot at the right cornerback spot, but remains unsigned. He and agent Neil Schwartz are reportedly looking for a five-year deal, while the Jets are reportedly insisting on a six-year deal.

"When he arrives, he'll be put in the mix and he'll be in the competition with everybody else," Mangini said. "It's going to be a long way to go. A lot of information and practices missed. It creates a lot of opportunities for other players."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
news

Scouting Spencer Rattler: Can Lincoln Riley's latest quarterback live up to Oklahoma predecessors?

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley has churned out NFL quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall in consecutive drafts and Jalen Hurts selected in the second round last year. Can Spencer Rattler reach the heights of his OU predecessors?
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
news

Daniel Jones to embark on now-or-never season; NFL's top five Batman and Robin duos

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks takes a look at what's on the line for Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2021. Plus, who are the top five Batman & Robin-like duos in the NFL? And what shrewd move are the Cowboys making when it comes to utilizing CeeDee Lamb?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW