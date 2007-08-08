Jets safety Eric Smith injures right leg in morning practice

Safety Eric Smith, competing with Erik Coleman for a starting spot opposite Kerry Rhodes, was carted off the field during the morning practice Wednesday with an injured right leg.
The team was working on the muddy grass field when Smith, who has looked good in training camp, went down after apparently slipping. The second-year player was helped to a cushion under one of the goal posts and couldn't put any weight on the leg.
"He's gotten quite a few reps in camp and he'll continue to get reps, whenever that is," coach Eric Mangini said. "Just like everybody else, he's been banged up before. Not really sure on the timetable, but he's a pretty diligent worker and he'll be back as quick as he can."
Smith's injury is just the latest issue in the Jets' secondary as they prepare for their preseason opener Friday night against Atlanta.
Cornerback Justin Miller has missed practice the past few days after tweaking a hamstring during Sunday's scrimmage at Fordham University. His status for Friday's game is uncertain.
Rookie Darrelle Revis, the No. 14 pick in the draft, was expected to be given a shot at the right cornerback spot, but remains unsigned. He and agent Neil Schwartz are reportedly looking for a five-year deal, while the Jets are reportedly insisting on a six-year deal.
"When he arrives, he'll be put in the mix and he'll be in the competition with everybody else," Mangini said. "It's going to be a long way to go. A lot of information and practices missed. It creates a lot of opportunities for other players."
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press