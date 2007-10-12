Jets safety Coleman questionable vs. Eagles with concussion

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Jets safety Erik Coleman was listed as questionable Friday for New York's game against Philadelphia as he recovers from a concussion.
Coleman, injured two weeks ago at Buffalo, missed last Sunday's game against the Giants after sitting out practice the entire week. He wore a red no-contact jersey earlier in the week, but had his regular jersey on during practice Friday.
"It feels great to be out there with the team and participating," Coleman said. "It was one of the toughest things to have to watch your team go out there and play without you. It's hard and you don't want to get used to that."
"It's up to the coaches," Coleman said. "It's the coach's decision. I would rather be out there and help out."
Coleman had a team-leading 35 tackles at the time he was injured, and now ranks third in that category. He was listed as doubtful last week, but is questionable this week, meaning there's a 50-50 chance he could play against the Eagles.
"You don't go into it with a set of expectations," coach Eric Mangini said. "You go in with a plan and he's done a good job with the plan so far. We'll look at it (Friday) and this is the type of situation that we're really going to err on the side of caution."
Second-year safety Eric Smith stepped in as the starter last week and had 12 tackles, including five solo. Smith was listed as questionable with a thigh injury, but is expected to get the start if Coleman can't go.
Also listed on the Jets' lengthy injury report as questionable but expected to play Sunday are: quarterback Chad Pennington (ankle), wide receivers Laveranues Coles (knee) and Justin McCareins (ankle), right tackle Anthony Clement (thigh) and defensive linemen Shaun Ellis (foot) and Dewayne Robertson (knee).
