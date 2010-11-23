Jets RT Woody's status uncertain with sprained knee

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets right tackle Damien Woody has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee that could sideline him for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Woody was injured Sunday in the first quarter of the Jets' 30-27 victory over the Houston Texans. Wayne Hunter, who filled in against the Texans, will start if Woody can't play.
Wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery also hasn't practiced as he recovers from a torn groin. Ryan added that Woody has a better chance of playing.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press