Jets RT Woody's status uncertain with sprained knee

Published: Nov 23, 2010 at 01:17 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets right tackle Damien Woody has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee that could sideline him for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jets coach Rex Ryan said Tuesday that an MRI exam on Woody's knee "was positive" and indicated there "wasn't anything too severe." Ryan said he's not ready to rule Woody out of the game, but the lineman didn't practice Tuesday.

Woody was injured Sunday in the first quarter of the Jets' 30-27 victory over the Houston Texans. Wayne Hunter, who filled in against the Texans, will start if Woody can't play.

Wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery also hasn't practiced as he recovers from a torn groin. Ryan added that Woody has a better chance of playing.

