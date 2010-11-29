Jets RT Woody rests sprained knee, expects to play vs. Pats

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets right tackle Damien Woody has missed practice while recovering from a sprained knee ligament, an injury he played through in the team's game last Thursday night.
Woody said Monday that he will be able to play at New England next Monday night. He was injured against Houston last Sunday, but was able to play four days later in New York's 26-10 win over Cincinnati.
Wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery has been limited in practice, but also hopes to play after missing two games with a groin injury. He says he's "heading in the right direction."
Defensive back Dwight Lowery has returned to practice on a limited basis after suffering a concussion against Cleveland two weeks ago.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press