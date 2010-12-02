Jets RT Woody expects to play vs. Pats despite knee sprain

Published: Dec 02, 2010 at 09:24 AM

New York Jets right tackle Damien Woody expects to play Monday night at New England despite not practicing while he recovers from a sprained knee ligament.

Woody sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during a Nov. 21 game against the Houston Texans, but he was able to play four days later in a 26-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I expect him out there," Jets coach Rex Ryan said of Woody. "He had some swelling his knee. He played the whole game. Generally, if a guy finishes the game, that means he'll probably go the next week. Not in all cases, but I think he'll go."

Wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery was listed as limited in practice Thursday. He has missed the Jets' last two games with a slight groin tear, but he is expected to return against the Patriots.

Defensive end Shaun Ellis (knee) and defensive backs Dwight Lowery (concussion) and Marquice Cole (left hamstring) also were limited.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

