Jets' Revis expects to play vs. Steelers despite sore hamstring

Published: Dec 16, 2010 at 09:55 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Uh-oh, Darrelle Revis has another sore hamstring.

This time, it's the New York Jets cornerback's right leg that has "a little soreness" and limited him at practice Thursday. But he and Jets coach Rex Ryan insist it won't keep him from playing in Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

"Can we talk about football?" a clearly annoyed Revis said. "I'm fine."

Revis spent much of the first half of the season answering questions about his strained left hamstring, which caused him to miss two games and left him at less than 100 percent in a few others. Ryan said this latest situation isn't a big deal.

"I expect Revis to play, obviously," Ryan said. "That's more precautionary than anything else with that hamstring."

Revis didn't appear at all hobbled while walking in the locker room.

"We did hold him out a little bit today," Ryan said. "His hamstring is just a little tight. It's not like he pulled it or anything. You'd rather be a little more cautious there."

The Jets (9-4) can ill afford not to have their All-Pro cornerback fully healthy this week, especially with the secondary already been hit by injuries and the importance of the game. The Steelers are 10-3.

Ryan announced he will start cornerback Dwight Lowery at safety Sunday because the Jets are thin at the position with Eric Smith sitting this week with a concussion and Jim Leonhard out for the season with a broken shin.

James Ihedigbo, recovering from a high ankle sprain and knee injury, didn't practice, but Ryan is hopeful the safety will play.

"I think we'll start Dwight and see about Dig's availability," Ryan said. "I feel pretty good about starting Dwight. He's a smart kid."

Smith took over the signal-calling duties when Leonhard was injured, and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said safety Brodney Pool will draw that assignment this week.

"You generally prefer that your safeties make those calls," Ryan said. "I'll tell you, Brodney Pool is new to the system this year, but Brodney has worked his tail off."

