Jets returner Smith returns after injuring quad vs. Colts

Published: Jan 08, 2011 at 12:23 PM

New York Jets wide receiver and kick returner Brad Smith returned to action in the second half after leaving Saturday's playoff game against the Colts with a quadriceps injury.

The special teams standout left in the first quarter after hurting himself while trying to block a punt.

Smith went to the locker room briefly, then returned to the sideline.

Smith took a direct snap and ran for 8 yards in the second half to help sustain a Jets drive that resulted in LaDainian Tomlinson's 1-yard touchdown run and a 14-10 lead.

Smith ran for 299 yards and a touchdown this season, and returned two kickoffs for scores.

