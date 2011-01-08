Jets returner Smith returns after injuring quad vs. Colts

New York Jets wide receiver and kick returner Brad Smith returned to action in the second half after leaving Saturday's playoff game against the Colts with a quadriceps injury.
The special teams standout left in the first quarter after hurting himself while trying to block a punt.
Smith went to the locker room briefly, then returned to the sideline.
Smith took a direct snap and ran for 8 yards in the second half to help sustain a Jets drive that resulted in LaDainian Tomlinson's 1-yard touchdown run and a 14-10 lead.
Smith ran for 299 yards and a touchdown this season, and returned two kickoffs for scores.
