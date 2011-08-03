Jets reportedly agree to one-year deal with safety Pool

A person familiar with the deal says the Jets have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the veteran safety on Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal.
Pool signed with the Jets last offseason after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Pool, 27, had 53 tackles, a sack and an interception in 15 games, including 12 starts, for the Jets.
He adds depth to a position that recently appeared a bit thin for New York. But the Jets re-signed Eric Smith earlier this week, and coach Rex Ryan said he will be one of the team's starting safeties. Jim Leonhard, the other starter last season, is progressing from a broken leg suffered in December and is expected to be ready for the season opener.
Also Wednesday, the agent for veteran Jets defensive end Shaun Ellis told the *New York Post* that the team has offered Ellis the veteran's minimum (around $900,000) to come back this season.
"He's contemplating their offer," Mitch Frankel said.
On the offensive front, the *Star-Ledger* reported Wednesday that the Jets will visit with former Ravens receiver Derrick Mason.
And Ryan told the Post that he's open to free agent receiver Braylon Edwards returning -- at the right price.
"If Braylon wants to come back for what we can pay, come on back, Braylon," Ryan said Wednesday during Day 3 of Jets training camp.
Edwards, who has had multiple off-the-field incidents during his NFL career, might have been involved in another one last weekend in Michigan. He made $6.1 million last season, and with the Jets having retained Santonio Holmes and added Plaxico Burress, Edwards would likely have to accept a drastic pay cut to remain with the team.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.