Jets release WR Tim Dwight, 7 others

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Veteran wide receiver Tim Dwight was among eight players released by the New York Jets on Monday.
The Jets reached the 75-man roster limit a day ahead of the cutdown deadline by also releasing defensive end Darrell Adams, defensive tackle Zarnell Fitch, running back Tony Hollings, cornerback Rayshaun Kizer, offensive lineman Nick Smith and wide receivers Dante Ridgeway and Juan Wong.
Dwight, in his 10th NFL season and second with the Jets, was on the physically unable to perform list all summer. He had 16 catches - nine on third-down plays - for 112 yards before he injured a foot and missed the last five regular-season games and New York's playoff game at New England. Dwight was also the team's primary punt returner with a 10.4-yard average
"It's hard to tell someone that they're not making the team," coach Eric Mangini said. "Tim, having a relationship and knowing him for a while and knowing the type of person he is, the character he has, it's always that much more difficult."
