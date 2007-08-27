Jets release WR Tim Dwight, 7 others

Published: Aug 27, 2007 at 08:14 AM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Veteran wide receiver Tim Dwight was among eight players released by the New York Jets on Monday.

The Jets reached the 75-man roster limit a day ahead of the cutdown deadline by also releasing defensive end Darrell Adams, defensive tackle Zarnell Fitch, running back Tony Hollings, cornerback Rayshaun Kizer, offensive lineman Nick Smith and wide receivers Dante Ridgeway and Juan Wong.

Dwight, in his 10th NFL season and second with the Jets, was on the physically unable to perform list all summer. He had 16 catches - nine on third-down plays - for 112 yards before he injured a foot and missed the last five regular-season games and New York's playoff game at New England. Dwight was also the team's primary punt returner with a 10.4-yard average

"It's hard to tell someone that they're not making the team," coach Eric Mangini said. "Tim, having a relationship and knowing him for a while and knowing the type of person he is, the character he has, it's always that much more difficult."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Veteran Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard conveyed that the team is turning the page on Tuesday's skirmish and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas. 
news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW