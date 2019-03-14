Jets release Isaiah Crowell after one season in N.Y.

The power back earned just 685 yards and six touchdowns on 143 attempts in 13 games with New York, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Outside of a 219-yard affair against the Denver Broncos, however, Crowell didn't do much in New York. In 10 of his 13 games, Crowell generated fewer than 50 yards. He went on IR with a foot injury after Week 14.