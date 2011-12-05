Jets RB McKnight has hyperextended elbow, could sit

Published: Dec 05, 2011 at 08:40 AM

NEW YORK -- Jets running back Joe McKnight, who leads the NFL in kick return average, has a hyperextended right elbow that could sideline him for the team's next game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rex Ryan said Monday that McKnight had an MRI exam on the elbow, but the coach wasn't immediately certain of the results. Ryan said he doesn't anticipate McKnight practicing Wednesday, and his status would be determined later in the week.

McKnight, injured Sunday at Washington, could not bend his elbow. "Obviously if you're a running back, you have to be able to grip the ball and protect it, so that's something," Ryan said.

LaDainian Tomlinson left briefly with a left knee injury when he slipped on the sideline after a tackle, but Ryan expects him to be fine.

