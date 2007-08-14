Jets RB Jones injures right leg during practice

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New York Jets running back Thomas Jones limped off the practice field after injuring his lower right leg Sunday.
There was no immediate word on the nature or severity of the injury, but it appeared to be either to his ankle or calf. Jones wasn't made available to the media, and coach Eric Mangini had already addressed the media before practice.
Jones was untouched during running back drills when he went to plant his right foot and fell. He immediately took off his helmet and untied his shoe before he was examined by a trainer, who wrapped his lower right leg.
Jones, acquired from Chicago to give New York a bona fide No. 1 back, limped off the field to the sideline and had a more substantial wrap placed around the leg.
Jones spent the rest of practice on the sidelines, working the hand bike and stretching. He walked very gingerly, but was able to put weight on the leg. Jones also was clearly able to move his ankle.
