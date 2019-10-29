 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jets quiet at deadline, hold onto Adams, Anderson

Published: Oct 29, 2019 at 09:33 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Tuesday's trade deadline came and went, and nary a big trade was executed. Not in Washington. Not in Cleveland. Not in Denver, Philadelphia, Detroit, Cincinnati or Tampa Bay.

Not even in the swamps of New Jersey, where the New York Jets saw three of their marquee players bandied about in trade rumors on Tuesday afternoon.

Up until the 4 p.m. ET deadline, safety Jamal Adams, wide receiver Robby Anderson and running back Le'Veon Bell were all reportedly being shopped around, with the third-year Adams the most serious potential trade piece. But the Jets stood pat on all three fronts.

First-year Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters in a post-deadline press conference that while they fielded calls on a number of players, the team was not actively "shopping" its stars.

"On the players that were leaked out today, those weren't players that we were shopping," Douglas said. "But where I'm from and what I was taught is when a team calls you, you should always listen to what they have to say. So that's what we did. We listened. We had good conversations. There was some productive conversations.

"But at the end of the day, there was no fire sale. There's no garage sale going on with these players. We value these guys a lot. Ultimately the offers that we received for these players didn't equal the value that we had for them in this organization."

Adams was the centerpiece of trade talks between the Jets and Dallas Cowboys all afternoon. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported that New York was asking for a first-round pick and two second-round picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl safety. Dallas was only willing to part with a first-rounder and a third-day pick, Slater added. The teams never came to terms on a deal.

That didn't stop Adams from tweeting his disappointment with his name being out there in trade talks Tuesday.

Anderson was reportedly trade bait following Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars along with defensive lineman Leonard Williams. New York shipped Williams across town to the New York Giants for a third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick on Monday. An Anderson trade never came together. The receiver celebrated his retention in Florham Park with a "Wolf of Wall Street"-inspired tweet

Bell, who signed a four-year deal with New York this offseason, was reportedly on the block, as well, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported during the build-up to the dealine that the Jets received "no solid offers" for the All-Pro back. Bell said in a tweet following the deadline, "I am happy as hell to be a New York Jet. ... I'm here and I'm happy to be here."

Douglas said he spoke to both Anderson and Bell following the deadline and planned to speak to Adams.

"If a team calls, I'm going to listen," Douglas said. "And I just want to say -- and I said this to Le'Veon -- (he's) probably one of our toughest ... one of if not our best practice players. So obviously, there were a few calls, and again, we just didn't get the value that was worth losing the player."

All three players will remain on New York's roster for the foreseeable future. But how Adams, Anderson and Bell will react in the coming weeks to their rumored departures while the 1-6 Jets attempt to turn their season around will be fascinating.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley to one-year deal 

The Detroit Lions are re-signing kicker Michael Badgley to a one-year deal, according to his agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Rams' Sean McVay, Bills' Sean McDermott newest NFL Competition Committee members

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Rams HC Sean McVay have been added to NFL Competition Committee. 
news

Pro Bowl TE Jake Ferguson ready to ride on from Cowboys' season-ending loss: 'You can't look back'

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson said Wednesday on "NFL Total Access" that it's time to move on from Dallas' dispiriting loss to Green Bay. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington isn't planning major changes: 'If the foundation is build solid, you can continue to add on top of it'

The New England Patriots will have a new feel after decades with Bill Belichick running the show, but don't expect a ton to change on defense under new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington. 
news

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has goal for Year 2: 'I want 2,000 yards rushing'

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has big plans for Year 2 following a roller-coaster rookie campaign. After finishing with 976 yards rushing in his rookie year, he hopes to break the 2,000-yard mark in 2024.
news

New Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt on Mac Jones, QB situation: 'Right now, everything is on the table'

After quarterback Mac Jones' subpar 2023 season, his status as the starter for the New England Patriots in 2024 is in doubt. Speaking Wednesday, new Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that 'right now, everything is on the table' in regards to addressing the struggles at QB.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields amid trade rumors: 'I want to stay' in Chicago

Justin Fields has been the subject of trade rumors since the Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- they also hold the No. 9 overall selection -- but Fields recently said that he wants to stay in Chicago.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens safety Geno Stone on free agency: 'I just want to be somewhere I'm appreciated'

Impending free agent Geno Stone calls Baltimore home, but he's looking to be "somewhere I'm appreciated" after career season with Ravens. 
news

Saints' Dennis Allen: New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak runs one of best schemes going in NFL right now  

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is banking on new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak revamping the offense to such a degree it gets the club back on track after missing the postseason the past two seasons under his helm.
news

Patriots 10-time Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater announces retirement

Matthew Slater, who won three Super Bowls and was a 10-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement on Tuesday following 16 seasons. 