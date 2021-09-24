Jets QB Zach Wilson 'super anxious' to rebound from 4-INT outing

Zach Wilson is ready to move on from his four-interception game against the New England Patriots in Week 2 as the New York Jets prepare to head to Denver to take on the 2-0 Broncos.

"Yeah, super anxious," Wilson said Thursday, via the Associated Press. "It's kind of like what the coaches said, just excited to move on, prepare for the next opponent, learn from all of our mistakes, and how can we just apply it for this next week?"

Wilson noted that he's aiming to "hit the reset button," not fretting about interceptions from one play to the next.

Battered through two games, Wilson ranks last in the NFL in passer rating (56.1; among 33 qualified passers this season) and has been sacked 10 times (most in NFL).

The rookie got caught trying to make big plays at times in the 25-6 loss to the Pats. After the contest, coach Robert Saleh noted that it's sometimes OK to play more "boring" football and take checkdowns when they're available.

The young gunslinger believes he can do just that when needed.

"I don't think it's necessarily challenging," Wilson said. "It's just being smart with the ball and then understanding sometimes those situations in games like that, there wasn't checkdowns on some of those interceptions. It's not just, hey, check the ball down. It's, hey, be smart with the ball -- how can you throw it away or get rid of it?

"And that's what I'm applying to this next week, just trying to learn and get better."

Might history offer Wilson and the Jets some optimism Sunday heading to face a menacing Broncos defense?

Week 2 marked the fourth time in team history that a Jets rookie QB had four-plus interceptions in a single game. In each of the previous three instances (﻿Mark Sanchez twice in 2009 and Sam Darnold once in 2018), the Jets turned around and won that QB's next start.