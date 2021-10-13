Jets QB Zach Wilson on rookie struggles: I need to stop 'overthinking' and just 'rip it'

The rookie has been beaten up through his first five games. At times Wilson looks overwhelmed, rushing through his reads to skip a wormburner at a receiver's feet. There are glimpses of the dynamic arm and the ability to make plays on the move. But those fleeting moments have been few and far between in the Jets' 1-4 start to the season.

"Yeah, I would just say overthinking them," Wilson said of missing some easy throws. "I would just say, to an extent, aiming the throw rather than just throwing it, like I've always done my whole life. Just reacting to what a defense is giving me and just throwing it, rather than putting too much thought into it. Obviously, I got a lot I'm learning every single week and I'm always putting my mind on new things I need to learn, and with that sometimes comes being a little bit robotic, and I think sometimes that's how those throws come out. I'm aiming them, I have to just throw it and rip it, kind of how I do in the second half when we have some of those big plays down the field, I'm just reacting. Throwing it to where I feel like my receiver is at, and how they're coming out of things, rather than just trying to put it to a spot."