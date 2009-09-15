Jets-Patriots rivalry continues this Sunday

Last meeting
New England WR Randy Moss caught a touchdown with 1 second remaining to force overtime, but Brett Favre drove the Jets down the field for the winning field goal as New York won 34-31 in Week 11 of last season.
Streaks
The Patriots have won four of the past five meetings, including the playoffs, to tie the overall series at 49-49-1.
Last week
Aided by a Buffalo fumble, the Patriots rallied in the final minutes for a 25-24 win over the Bills. ... In his NFL debut, rookie QB Mark Sanchez passed for 272 yards to lead the Jets past the Texans, 24-7.
New England's linebackers: The Bills were able to exploit the Patriots' young linebacker unit with a series of screens, draw plays and hitches. The Jets have the personnel with RBs Thomas Jones and Leon Washington along with TE Dustin Keller to do similar damage. This will provide Adalius Thomas (the only Pats linebacker with extensive starting experience) and Co. a stiff test.
Mark Sanchez's encore performance: In his first regular-season game, Sanchez was sensational against the Texans. The rival Patriots will present a tougher challenge, but Sanchez will have the advantage of playing before a home crowd that has taken to the former USC star.
Did you know?
The Patriots have won nine straight on the road against the Jets. ... Since 2007, New England WR Randy Moss leads the NFL with 34 TD receptions. ... Jets WR Jerricho Cotchery has at least five receptions in five of his last six games against the Patriots. ... New York hasn't started 2-0 since 2004.