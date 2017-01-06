Jets owner: Todd Bowles isn't under playoff mandate

This week was not an easy one in Florham Park, New Jersey, where Jets ownership and general manager Mike Maccagnan had to face the music following a 5-11 season (Maccagnan, as I write this, is also taking his lumps on several New York-area radio stations). As I've noted in the past, these are not typically fun times for owners and GMs. By design, they don't speak frequently during the season and end up getting hit with a multitude of questions that the press is tired of asking the head coach. Or, they are hit with questions that are above the head coach's pay grade.