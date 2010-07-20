Jets owner Johnson: Fans, 'have confidence' in front office

Jets owner Woody Johnson is asking fans to be patient as the team navigates through unresolved contract disputes involving some of its best players, the New York Daily News reported.
With less than two weeks remaining before the start of training camp, the Jets have signed only one member of the team's "Core Four" -- left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson -- to a long-term deal. The other prominent players pushing for new contracts include cornerback Darrelle Revis, center Nick Mangold and linebacker David Harris.
"I think the fans know that we have to run the team ... and we have to run it within the rules," Johnson said Monday. "The fans know that we are trying to win. We are using our best judgment -- (general manager) Mike Tannenbaum, all of the coaches and me as well."
Revis, who's scheduled to earn $1 million this season, is seeking a contract that would make him the highest-paid player at his position.
"We're trying to put the best team on the field within the rules to win the Super Bowl," Johnson said. "I guess the fans are going to have to have a little confidence in our ability to make that happen."