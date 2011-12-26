Jets OC Schottenheimer reportedly could be fall guy after season

"When we got the ball back with five minutes left, people are saying, 'Why don't you run the ball? Why don't you run the ball?' " Sanchez said, via the Post. "It's easy to say that now, but we had just driven the ball all the way down the field throwing the heck out of it. We were going with what was working. If you look back, who knows what could have happened if we kept running, but that's not fair. That's not fair to Schotty. I thought he called a great game. We just didn't execute the plays that were called."