Jets OC Mike LaFleur takes '100 percent' of blame for strange fourth-down call in loss to Buccaneers

The New York Jets had some explaining to do this week.

New York was in line to pull off quite an upset on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, taking the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the final seconds of a game most didn't believe the Jets had a chance of winning. They might have been able to take it the full distance if their offensive play-caller had communicated better.

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur told reporters Thursday the team's peculiar QB sneak on fourth-and-2 late in the fourth quarter -- which turned it over on downs, giving possession to Tom Brady and leading to his game-winning touchdown drive -- was his fault and his alone.

"It's 100 percent on me," LaFleur said, via ESPN. "I'm disappointed with myself for two reasons. I pride myself on communication and, in our unit, on execution. ... And I failed at both of those."

There's certainly nothing wrong with going for it as an underdog in a key moment of a game no one expected you to win. But the play failed so significantly, it was shocking, especially when considering the situation.

Zach Wilson and the Jets offense began their penultimate possession from their own 25-yard line with 7:36 left to play in a 24-20 game. The task was simple in nature, but understandably difficult in execution: bleed clock and keep the ball out of Brady's hands.

LaFleur was sharp on the drive, pulling out some misdirection with an end around to Braxton Berrios﻿, trusting Wilson to let it rip and watching Ty Johnson rip up a chunk of yards on an inside zone carry that moved the Jets inside Tampa Bay's red zone with less than four minutes to play. New York stayed on schedule and maintained the appropriate pace to both move the ball and drain some clock, and all signs pointed toward the upset.

As the FOX broadcast team noted in the moment, the Jets had the defending champs on the ropes. But then the Jets tightened up, none more so than on fourth-and-2.

A first-down handoff to Johnson on what was essentially the same play that the Jets had just run for a gain of 22 instead resulted in a loss of 1. New York picked up five on a second-down run, then crept closer toward the line to gain on what was an unnecessarily difficult third-down completion from Wilson to Berrios, thanks to a poor snap from center Dan Feeney﻿. That left the Jets facing fourth-and-2 from Tampa Bay's 7-yard line with the two-minute warning in sight.

After Berrios had taken an end-around for a pickup of 11 earlier in the drive, dialing up something similar might be wise. Berrios appeared to be a bit hobbled after the third-down reception, though that didn't dissuade LaFleur from putting him in the center of his plans.

The intention, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained earlier this week, was to give Berrios the ball on a jet sweep, essentially calling another end around to pick up the first down. Replay of the actual play shows there may have been space for Berrios, but primarily because front-seven defenders had reacted toward Wilson because it was clear he'd kept the ball.

A QB keeper from a long fourth-and-2 isn't ideal, of course. It also wasn't entirely planned.