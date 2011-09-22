Jets' Mangold holding out hope he can play vs. Raiders

Published: Sep 22, 2011 at 02:37 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Nick Mangold was barely limping, easily navigating his way through the New York Jets' locker room despite the big, bulky boot on his right foot.

The All-Pro center is still holding out hope he'll be able to play in Oakland. He also knows his chances are quickly dwindling.

"Tomorrow is a new day," Mangold said Thursday. "I'm a competitor. I want to be out there and I want to be with my guys, so I'm going to hold out to the last moment possible."

It might already be out of Mangold's hands, though. He said his high ankle sprain is "getting there," but coach Rex Ryan didn't sound optimistic.

"I don't see it happening," Ryan said. "We'll see."

Mangold hasn't practiced since injuring his right ankle in the win over Jacksonville last Sunday. It's an injury that typically takes a few weeks to heal, but Ryan has been impressed by Mangold's rapid recovery.

"He's doing the treatment," Ryan said. "He's off the crutches, doing different things. He's been on a bike and he's also doing other exercises and stuff. For a high ankle sprain, he's well ahead of the game."

Rookie Colin Baxter would probably replace Mangold, who would be missing his first game since being drafted in the first round in 2006.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

