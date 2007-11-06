Jets LB Vilma to have surgery on injured knee on Wednesday

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Jets linebacker Jonathan Vilma will have surgery to repair his injured knee on Wednesday.
Coach Eric Mangini said Tuesday that the procedure will be performed in Florida, where Vilma is from. Mangini was typically tightlipped about the operation and wouldn't reveal the nature of the surgery.
"It's just surgery," Mangini said.
Vilma, out for the season after being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 27, said last week that he was mulling surgery for what he described only as "a regular knee injury." He and the team have also refused to specify which knee is affected.
"There's a lot of different issues that are involved and really, specifically with the injury, I'm not going to cover that," Mangini said. "It's always the same process that you go through with making sure you've done all the research and been as thorough as possible before making a final decision."
Vilma was hurt in New York's loss at Cincinnati on Oct. 21, missed practice the following week and then placed on IR. Although Vilma's agent, Mitch Frankel, said the injury isn't career-threatening, Mangini and the linebacker have declined to give any additional details because it's the Jets' policy to not discuss injuries.
Mangini also offered no timetable on when Vilma is expected to return or if he'll be ready for training camp.
"Really, all we're looking at right now is the next step, which is the surgery, and then we'll take it from there," Mangini said.
