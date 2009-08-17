Jets' Jenkins back at practice after struggling with calf injury

Published: Aug 17, 2009 at 10:44 AM

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- New York Jets nose tackle Kris Jenkins returned to practice Monday on a limited basis after missing more than two weeks with a strained left calf muscle.

Kris Jenkins, NT
New York Jets

2008 Statistics
Games/Starts: 16/16

Tackles: 50

Sacks: 3.5

Jenkins, injured on Aug. 1, participated in individual drills during both practice sessions Monday, but hasn't been cleared to take part in full team drills. The team wants to ease Jenkins back into practice to prevent an aggravation of the injury.

"It felt good," Jenkins said of wearing his pads and jersey again. "I've still got some work, you know? It just felt good to be out there to move around and just not be doing calisthenics."

Jenkins spent the last two weeks on the sideline during practice, doing conditioning drills with trainer Sal Alosi.

"There are things that are worse than pads and his name is Sal," Jenkins said with a grin. "Sal has a way of bringing anything in your stomach up and out. He has a way of working on the best nerves in your body and making them just the worst ones."

The run-stuffing Jenkins is uncertain if he'll play next Monday night at Baltimore, but said he'd be on the field if it was a regular-season game.

"I'm going to listen to the experts and make sure I do the right thing," Jenkins said. "The big focus is making sure when the games count, when it's the regular season, that I'm ready to do it the right way."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

