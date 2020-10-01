Jets' Jamison Crowder expected to play against Broncos

Sam Darnold will have his top target in prime-time Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to play tonight, per a source informed of the decision.

Crowder, who missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury, won't be 100 percent, but will play through the issue this week.

It's good news for Darnold, who has looked lost at sea without his top receiver. Crowder caught seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a TD in Week 1 before the injury knocked him out a fortnight.

Having Crowder on the field, even at less than full strength, should give Darnold a wideout who can win one-on-one matchups against man and find soft spots in zone.

The Jets receiver corps has been ravaged by injury. ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ (ankle) is already ruled out, and ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ (ribs, knee) is questionable. Crowder's return should boost a passing game that relied on ﻿Braxton Berrios﻿ last week with the top three options injured.