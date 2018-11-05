Jets' Jamal Adams frustrated after loss: I'm not a loser

This week it was rookie quarterback Sam Darnold that imploded, tossing four interceptions on 39 pass attempts while taking a career-high four sacks. For his career, Darnold now has 14 interceptions, the most by a rookie through the first nine games of a season, since 2000 (Blake Bortles in 2104, and Geno Smith in 2013 each had 13 through nine games). On the plus side, Darnold's 1.56 INTs per game is still behind the pace of rookie QB record holder Peyton Manning, who tossed 1.75 INTs per game for 28 through 16 tilts.