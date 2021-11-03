Around the NFL

Joe Douglas in 'lockstep' with Saleh on Jets' QB situation: 'We'll cross that bridge when we get there'

Published: Nov 03, 2021 at 09:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh wouldn't get into hypotheticals regarding the quarterback position, declining to say if rookie Zach Wilson would return to the starting lineup when healthy or whether Gang Green could stick Mike White if the backup continues to shine.

With New York preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, Jets general manager Joe Douglas reiterated the plan to make no proclamations about the QB gig until forced.

"At this point, positive vibes only and we have a tough assignment this week in terms of Indianapolis," he said, via the team's official website. "That's our only focus and getting Mike ready for Indianapolis and trying to beat a very tough opponent on the road on a short week. That is our primary focus and I'm in lockstep with Coach. Anything other than that, we'll cross that bridge when we get there."

White is coming off a sterling performance in the Jets upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The 26-year-old earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his 405 pass yards, three pass TD, two INT performance in the 34-31 win in his first career start. Shining in prime time against the Colts would make it tough for the Jets to go back to Wilson coming off injury. 

White became the only QB since 1950 with 400-plus passing yards and three passing TD in his first career start. He's the 10th QB to throw three-plus passing TDs and more than 300 yards in his first start (Notables: HOF Kurt Warner, HOF Dan Marino, JAX Trevor Lawrence).

The performance from White stood in stark contrast with Wilson's play this season. Where the rookie constantly searched for the big play, White took what the defense gave him time after time after time. White finished Sunday's game with an average of 4.1 intended air yards, per Next Gen Stats -- only Daniel Jones (4.0) was lower for the week. Running back Michael Carter saw 14 passes his way, catching nine for 95 yards. Fellow running back Ty Johnson caught 5 of 6 for 71 yards and a score. 

Pointing out White's preference to check the ball down isn't a knock on the QB. It's how OC Mike LaFleur's offense operates. Get the ball out to open players and let them run in space. Bengals defenders are going to have nightmares about all the YAC Jets players gobbled up.

Having seen White succeed with such precision, the question is whether Wilson will take that lesson to heart when he re-enters the lineup at some point -- whenever that is.

Related Content

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: 'In the end, no trade came to fruition'

Houston was unable to swing a trade involving Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's deadline. General manager Nick Caserio addressed the situation on Wednesday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley being re-tested after initially testing positive for COVID

Giants star RB Saquon Barkley has tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, casting doubt on his status for Week 9, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Panthers designated Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) for return from injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores, GM Chris Grier stand by Tua Tagovailoa after standing pat at deadline

The Dolphins did not make the long-rumored trade for Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. The team's focus will now shift to supporting second-year talent Tua Tagovailoa as he continues his development for the remainder of the 2021 season.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in Week 9 vs. Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Chiefs in Week 9, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to miss rest of season due to setback with ankle injury

Michael Thomas' season is over before it began. The Saints wide receiver announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will not be able to play this season after enduring a setback with his surgically repaired ankle.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle issue, remains on PUP list

It does not appear likely that Michael Thomas is nearing a return to the New Orleans Saints. The star wide receiver is dealing with a new ankle injury that required a recent meeting with a specialist.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson posts video throwing footballs day after pin removal

Russell Wilson's rehab from finger surgery is continue to move forward. The Seahawks QB posted a video Tuesday of him throwing a football a day after a pin was removed from his injured finger.
news

Rams GM Les Snead: Von Miller trade helps team now and long-term

Rams general manager Les Snead said the club shipping a second- and third-round pick for Miller continues L.A.'s team-building strategy and there's consideration about discussing a new contract.
news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'We're not approaching a rebuild'

Following the trade of Von Miller to the Rams on Monday, Broncos general manager George Paton let it be known Tuesday that no fire sale had been ignited and no rebuild is underway. 
news

Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams are waiving the veteran receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW