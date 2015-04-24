Around the NFL

Jets GM has focus on draft before Wilkerson extension

Published: Apr 24, 2015 at 06:13 AM

The New York Jets still have every intention of getting a long-term deal done with Muhammad Wilkerson. For the time being, however, the organization's focus remains elsewhere.

Wilkerson has not taken part in organized activities with the Jets as he looks for a deal to replace the rookie contract he signed in 2011. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told reporters on Friday his concentration right now is on the upcoming draft.

"It's voluntary, Mo's under contract obviously as we're all aware," Maccagnan said. "It's voluntary -- I'll leave it at that. I don't want to comment on if I'd like him to be here or not be here. I'm sure Mo is doing a good job wherever he is working out. But again, it's voluntary so he's not required to be here for that. I didn't personally talk to him ... (coach) Todd (Bowles) talked to those guys but I've been so focused on the draft."

"We'll deal with Mo and his agent at some point and time," the GM added. "I've been so focused on the draft and I've had other things I've been dealing with for my job."

The Jets still have time on their side with Wilkerson, who is scheduled to make $6.97 million in the final year of his rookie deal. The question is how much guaranteed money Wilkerson will command. J.J. Watt and Ndamukong Suh -- the consensus top defensive linemen in football -- earned $51.8 million and $60 million guaranteed, respectively, in recent deals. Wilkerson is unlikely to sniff that territory, but a Robert Quinn-type deal ($41.3M guaranteed) is not out of the question.

With the Jets still in good financial shape, expect a deal to get done before Week 1.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast conducts a redraft of the 2014 NFL Draft before chatting about this year's event with Daniel Jeremiah. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs release CB Damon Arnette after arrest for assault with deadly weapon

The Chiefs released ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, Tom Pelissero reports. The former Raiders CB was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, per Clark County records obtained by NFL.com.
news

Giants hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as head coach 

The New York Giants are hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to call plays, be aggressive: 'You want to take shots down the field'

Nathaniel Hackett will be calling plays himself as new coach of the Broncos, but which quarterback he'll be imparting them to remains to be seen. Hackett is the first to fill one of nine NFL head coaching vacancies, and at his introductory news conference Friday, he deferred questions about personnel, and the quarterback position in particular.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Championship Sunday injury report

Check out injury reports for the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Rams ahead of Championship Sunday of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 28

Tyrann Mathieu practiced for the second day in a row. While the Chiefs safety remains in the concussion protocol, coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Friday that the Pro Bowler will be cleared against the Bengals. Honey Badger was officially listed as questionable. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Saints GM on life after Sean Payton: 'We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change'

Following Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints coach after 15 seasons, general manager Mickey Loomis is tasked with finding the next great leader in the Bayou. The GM said he's not worried about getting a late start in his coaching search compared to the eight other clubs with openings. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced general manager Kevin Colbert will be stepping down, as well. Colbert will remain in his current role through this year's NFL draft, a plan that was first reported by NFL Network.
news

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's status as Cowboys coach never in question; Dan Quinn gets extension

Mike McCarthy will be back as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, and according to club owner Jerry Jones, that's been the plan all along. DC Dan Quinn, who withdrew his name from consideration for multiple coaching jobs, has received a multi-year contract extension.
news

49ers OC Mike McDaniel: Trent Williams in motion is like 'a car is driving at you'

What's the scariest play an NFL defensive lineman could conjure? How about a 6-foot-5, 320-pound, nimble-footed All-Pro offensive lineman barreling towards him with a head of steam after going in motion? Just ask the Packers about 49ers OT Trent Williams.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown to MLB's Padres: 'Sometimes I think about playing both sports again'

Titans star wideout A.J. Brown surely knows which sport butters his bread. But the former 19th-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres hinted via social media this week that he still has an itch for baseball.
news

Cooper Kupp vs. Deebo Samuel: Who will power their team to NFC title win?

Sunday's NFC Championship Game features two All-Pro receivers who have been keystones to their teams playing for the right to make the Super Bowl. The Rams' Cooper Kupp and the Niners' Deebo Samuel are unique talents who torture defenses with tackle-breaking power and route-running acumen. So, which one will be better Sunday?
news

Chiefs DT Chris Jones on rematch with Bengals: 'It's going to be a battle'

Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Bengals offers a chance for the Chiefs defense to avenge getting lit up by ﻿Joe Burrow﻿, ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ and the rest of the Bengals offense.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW