Jets GM has focus on draft before Wilkerson extension

"It's voluntary, Mo's under contract obviously as we're all aware," Maccagnan said. "It's voluntary -- I'll leave it at that. I don't want to comment on if I'd like him to be here or not be here. I'm sure Mo is doing a good job wherever he is working out. But again, it's voluntary so he's not required to be here for that. I didn't personally talk to him ... (coach) Todd (Bowles) talked to those guys but I've been so focused on the draft."