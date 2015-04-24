Jets GM has focus on draft before Wilkerson extension

The New York Jets still have every intention of getting a long-term deal done with Muhammad Wilkerson. For the time being, however, the organization's focus remains elsewhere.
"It's voluntary, Mo's under contract obviously as we're all aware," Maccagnan said. "It's voluntary -- I'll leave it at that. I don't want to comment on if I'd like him to be here or not be here. I'm sure Mo is doing a good job wherever he is working out. But again, it's voluntary so he's not required to be here for that. I didn't personally talk to him ... (coach) Todd (Bowles) talked to those guys but I've been so focused on the draft."
"We'll deal with Mo and his agent at some point and time," the GM added. "I've been so focused on the draft and I've had other things I've been dealing with for my job."
The Jets still have time on their side with Wilkerson, who is scheduled to make $6.97 million in the final year of his rookie deal. The question is how much guaranteed money Wilkerson will command. J.J. Watt and Ndamukong Suh -- the consensus top defensive linemen in football -- earned $51.8 million and $60 million guaranteed, respectively, in recent deals. Wilkerson is unlikely to sniff that territory, but a Robert Quinn-type deal ($41.3M guaranteed) is not out of the question.
