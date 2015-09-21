Jets force five turnovers in 20-7 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS - Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes and the Jets' defense forced five turnovers Monday night to give New York a 20-7 victory at Indianapolis.
Indianapolis (0-2) has lost back-to-back games for only the second time in Andrew Luck's four-year career.
New York took a 7-0 lead on Fitzpatrick's 6-yard TD pass midway through the first quarter, and Nick Folk made it 10-0 with a 35-yard field goal late in the first half.
Indy opened the second half by driving to the New York 1-yard line, but Darrelle Revis ended that scoring chance by recovering Frank Gore's fumble in the end zone.
Luck finally got the Colts on the scoreboard when he found Donte Moncrief for a 26-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter.
