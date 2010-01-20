Jets defensive end Ellis misses practice, linebacker Scott limited

Published: Jan 20, 2010 at 10:35 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive end Shaun Ellis sat out practice because of a broken left hand Wednesday but is expected to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ellis broke the hand on the Jets' first defensive play in their 17-14 victory at San Diego on Sunday but later returned with a cast wrapped up like a club.

He said he'll have surgery to have screws inserted after the game against the Colts. If the Jets make it to the Super Bowl, Ellis will have two weeks to have the skin heal properly.

"We're telling him it's going to be just fine," coach Rex Ryan said.

Ellis left the locker room without speaking with reporters to have his hand treated. It's expected he will wear a cast that gives him more flexibility to wrap up on tackles.

Linebackers Bart Scott (left ankle) and David Harris (right ankle) were both limited at practice. Scott had a noticeable limp during the half-hour the media were allowed to watch, and had the ankle wrapped afterward.

"Bart's is probably a little worse than David's," Ryan said, "but he'll be just fine."

Running back Thomas Jones and fullback Tony Richardson were held out of the first practice of the week to give them some rest, as has been the case for the last month. Ryan said Richardson has a rib injury, but that won't affect his availability against the Colts.

Quarterback Mark Sanchez (knee) and wide receiver Danny Woodhead (knee) were full participants.

