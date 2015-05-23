Around the NFL

Jets DE Sheldon Richardson skips OTAs, bashes critics

Published: May 23, 2015 at 04:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets standout defensive end Sheldon Richardson is the latest NFL player embroiled in a controversy over his absence from nominally voluntary offseason practices.

After skipping two sessions this week and returning to OTAs on Thursday, Richardson took to Twitter on Friday to remind hypercritical fans that meaningful football games won't be played for more than three months.

Players fought for a limit of 10 voluntary OTA workouts in the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, but that hasn't stopped coaches from making a public push for their attendance.

Just last week Bills running backs coach Anthony Lynn expressed concern that Bryce Brown would fall behind his teammates after missing voluntary practices.

The reason for Brown's absence? The birth of his child.

Beyond the public pressure applied by coaches, there are two major reasons for NFL fans' over-the-top reactions to skipping voluntary practices.

As always, money is the driving factor. Once inflated television revenues poured in, the NFL became a year-round commitment. Whereas players often worked second jobs in the 1960s and early '70s, superstars of the 1980s and '90s realized they needed to remain at peak strength during the offseason to keep up with the competition -- in terms of bank accounts and on-field success.

That commitment increased in the 21st century, with small corporations such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Ray Lewis taking nutrition, weight training, film watching and their own passing, receiving or defensive camps to an even higher level.

An underrated factor is the media's role as a watchdog, complicit in delivering the coaching staff's not-so-subtle prodding while inflaming the local fanbase's passions.

Perennial All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's routine absences from offseason practices dominated Lions news coverage in May and June the past few years. The Dolphins were all too happy to reward him as the highest-paid defensive player in the game.

If Richardson makes it to the open market in a couple of years, his absence from voluntary workouts will be treated as the picayune minutia that is ignored for 10 months out of every year.

Just as nature abhors a vacuum, the NFL's increasingly voracious news cycle refuses to acknowledge an offseason.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Geno Smith and the Jets' QB position and much, much more with special co-host Colleen Wolfe. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints signing former Jets safety Marcus Maye to three-year, $28.5M deal

The Saints are signing former New York Jets safety ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield releases statement: 'I have no clue what happens next'

Amid reports that Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday to discuss a potential trade, Browns QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ released a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding his uncertainty with the franchise.
news

Giants expected to sign former Texans QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are expected to sign former Texans, Chargers, Browns and Bills QB Tyrod Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots trading guard Shaq Mason to Buccaneers for fifth-round draft pick

The Bucs are acquiring guard ﻿Shaq Mason﻿ from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Von Miller to Cowboys? Dallas doing due diligence on star free-agent pass rusher

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that there is very strong interest on Von Miller's part in signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Buccaneers expected to sign ex-Falcons WR Russell Gage

The Buccaneers are expected to sign former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo to five-year, $24.25 million extension

One of the NFL's most accurate kickers in 2021 is being rewarded accordingly. The Falcons are re-signing ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ to a five-year, $24.25 million deal, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams signing with Ravens on five-year, $70M deal

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams is signing a massive five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Randy Gregory expected to sign with Broncos after nearly agreeing to deal with Cowboys

Free-agent pass rusher Randy Gregory is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos after nearly agreeing to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Browns releasing center, NFLPA president JC Tretter

Cleveland is releasing center JC Tretter, who is also the NFLPA president, after trying unsuccessfully to trade him in recent days.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 seasons with Rams, Bengals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has announced his retirement following 16 seasons. 
news

Steelers signing former Bears OL James Daniels to three-year, $26.5M deal

Pittsburgh is signing offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW