Jets' Darrelle Revis: I could eventually move to safety

Published: Aug 04, 2016 at 05:25 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

"He's still an elite corner for us,"Jets coach Todd Bowles said Thursday about future Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Revis, though, acknowledged in a conversation with WFAN in New York that he would be open to shifting roles as his career wages on.

"There will probably be conversations in the future about maybe moving my position to safety," Revis said Thursday, per Connor Hughes of NJ.com. "But as of right now, I still feel I can play at a high level, and play the cornerback position at a high level."

Revis was a solid cover man last season, but endured his struggles against a rash of premier wideouts. Allen Robinson, DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins all made big plays against the former All-Pro.

Revis, though, battled through a nasty wrist injury that led to offseason surgery. He told the station "it was pretty bad," adding: "Sometimes I had to overcompensate with the left arm. When I'd try to jam, I would use (motions) as a guidance and then try to bring my right hand into it. In the past, that was one of my biggest strengths of my game ... the ability to play bump and run."

The injury kept him out of action into training camp, but the team isn't about to move him off the corner spot just yet.

"Darrelle is a pro. He understands himself," Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told WFAN after the Revis appearance. "We think he's a heck of a football player. It's not outside the realm of possibility. But Darrelle is a corner, and we like him as a corner."

The shift from cornerback to safety is nothing new in the NFL. Rod Woodson, Charles Woodson and DeAngelo Hall all made the move -- and there is no doubt Revis could as well. We don't expect that to happen this season, but it boils down to how the Jets view his play as the long campaign marches on.

