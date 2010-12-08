Jets cut recently signed WR Coles, sign Cook for safety depth

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets released wide receiver Laveranues Coles on Wednesday, a few days after re-signing him, and added safety Emanuel Cook to their roster.
After Jim Leonhard was lost for the season because of a broken shin last week and James Ihedigbo sustained a sprained ankle, the Jets had just two healthy safeties. Cook was with the team during training camp as an undrafted free agent.
The Jets also released tackle Andre Ramsey from the practice squad and added linebacker Brashton Satele and cornerback Isaiah Trufant.
