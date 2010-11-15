Jets' Cotchery has groin tear; Sanchez set to play vs. Texans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Jerricho Cotchery has a "slight" tear in his left groin that could sideline the New York Jets wide receiver for the team's next game.
"They're just going to see how I respond to treatment, so we're going to take it on a day-to-day basis, see and go from there," said Cotchery, who added that he's normally a quick healer.
Cotchery said the doctors have not discussed the possibility of surgery, nor have they ruled him out of the team's game at home Sunday against Houston.
"I'll be living in the treatment room for a while, all of this week," Cotchery said. "Hopefully, my body responds well to it."
Cotchery, who has 29 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns, felt the tightness in his groin in overtime and immediately knew he was in trouble.
"I was hobbling around out there and just saw Mark (Sanchez) scramble out of the pocket and I was like, 'Don't look at me!' but he did," Cotchery said with a chuckle. "He told me to slide the other way, and I'm like, 'I can't.' "
But Cotchery limped along and continued his route, and made a diving 10-yard catch as he extended his body fully for a first down.
"It's impossible," coach Rex Ryan said. "I don't know how he did it. It's crazy, but, man, you talk about playing like a Jet. It's just an amazing thing."
Ryan said he was encouraged by how Cotchery was moving around Monday.
"We'll see how the week plays out," he said, "but I'm not going to say he's definitely out."
Ryan said Sanchez has swelling in his right calf and is "pretty well beat up," but was not concerned his quarterback would be sidelined. Sanchez played well after being injured in the third quarter, and said after the game he expected to play next week against Houston.
"He's going to be just fine," Ryan said.
Left guard Matt Slauson left at the end of the third quarter with swelling in his right knee, the same one that gave him trouble last week.
"Slauson feels better today than he did this time last week," Ryan said. "That's encouraging."
Ryan said defensive back Dwight Lowery was "tattooed" during the game and left with a head injury, but had not yet heard if he suffered a concussion.
After initially saying safety Eric Smith had a wrist injury, Ryan corrected himself Monday and said it's actually an ankle injury.
"Go ahead and erase that and put 'ankle,"' Ryan said. "I think he's doing OK."
