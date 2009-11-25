Jets coach Ryan promotes Smith over Rhodes in secondary switch

Published: Nov 25, 2009 at 07:27 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets safety Kerry Rhodes has been demoted by coach Rex Ryan in favor of Eric Smith.

Rhodes has failed to be the playmaking presence Ryan expected when he compared him to Baltimore's Ed Reed in the offseason. Instead, Rhodes has struggled with no interceptions, sacks, forced fumbles or fumble recoveries.

Rhodes has started every game of his NFL career since being a fourth-round pick out of Louisville in 2005. Big things were expected after he had nine interceptions and seven sacks from 2006-07, but Rhodes has only one sack and two picks since.

Smith was a third-round pick out of Michigan State in 2006 and has started 10 games. He blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown last Sunday at New England.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings QB Josh Dobbs to start Sunday vs. Raiders

After a bye week, the Minnesota Vikings plan on starting veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Von Miller to practice, play while facing domestic violence charge

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Wednesday that OLB Von Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announces QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday vs. Texans

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 14: Top three running back duos right now

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top three rushing duos in the NFL this season. Will the Lions or Dolphins tandem earn the No. 1 spot? Plus, MJD updates his top 15 RB rankings heading into Week 14.