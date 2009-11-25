Jets coach Ryan promotes Smith over Rhodes in secondary switch

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets safety Kerry Rhodes has been demoted by coach Rex Ryan in favor of Eric Smith.
Rhodes has failed to be the playmaking presence Ryan expected when he compared him to Baltimore's Ed Reed in the offseason. Instead, Rhodes has struggled with no interceptions, sacks, forced fumbles or fumble recoveries.
Rhodes has started every game of his NFL career since being a fourth-round pick out of Louisville in 2005. Big things were expected after he had nine interceptions and seven sacks from 2006-07, but Rhodes has only one sack and two picks since.
Smith was a third-round pick out of Michigan State in 2006 and has started 10 games. He blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown last Sunday at New England.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press