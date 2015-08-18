Jets choose Matt Flynn as quarterback insurance

Flynn was released by the Patriots earlier this month when a nagging hamstring injury failed to cooperate. The Super Bowl champions opted instead for Ryan Lindley, who set a playoff record for ignominy as the Cardinals' emergency starter last January.
The need for a stopgap behind new starter Ryan Fitzpatrick became evident last week when rookie Bryce Pettystruggled mightily in his preseason debut.
Flynn offers plenty of experience as Fitzpatrick's caddy. If he ends up seeing game action, however, the concern is that his arm is perhaps the weakest among NFL veterans.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down Week 1 of the preseason and kicks off a week's worth of spectacular fantasy insight.