Jets CEO Johnson 'sick' of losing, 'huge fan' of Sam Darnold but leaves future in hands of GM Douglas

The Jets are again entering an offseason of change, and the man at the top of the organization expects it to be the last for some time.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was understandably upset by his team's lack of success in 2020, a season in which New York spent most of it considered as the league's worst team. A late two-game winning streak lifted them out of the unenviable seat and also cost the Jets the No. 1 pick in April's draft, but after firing coach Adam Gase in one of the least surprising moves of the last half-decade (if not more), it's time for Johnson's franchise to find the right person to lead their turnaround.

Instead of targeting a coach considered to have an elite mind for one side of the football, the Jets are focusing on a greater trait in their next coach. Johnson wants his team to identify and hire a "leader."

"I don't much like the term 'CEO,' but it does describe what we're looking for," Johnson said, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "We're looking for someone who'll coach the entire team, end to end."

The Jets lacked such a coach in the last two seasons, and that reality combined with personnel deficiencies and failed free-agent signings left them in a difficult situation. The pressure only increased on Gase as the season progressed, including the coach handing off play-calling duties before taking them back, and the ultimate product simply wasn't good enough to continue with the status quo.

Also tired of it is Johnson, who echoed Darnold's words.

"I am sick of losing," Johnson said. "I am so tired of this."