Jets, Browns feeling optimistic about quarterback rooms (finally!)

Few teams have endured the quarterbacking melange of missed chances and mediocrity like the New York Jets. Bad drafts, shortsighted trades and career-stunting injuries have combined to keep a team solidly in one place, still defined by a moment that turns 50 this season, immortalized by the Jets' last -- only? -- franchise quarterback. Few teams except the Cleveland Browns, who not only know the Jets' pain, but even know some of their quarterbacks: Josh McCown and Vinny Testaverde have donned both teams' jerseys. The Jets at least got multiple playoff appearances each from Mark Sanchez, Chad Pennington and Testaverde. The last Cleveland quarterback to get to the playoffs -- at all -- was Tim Couch. The last to go more than once was Bernie Kosar in the late 1980s.