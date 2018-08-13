Sam Darnold draws majority of first-team reps Sunday

The Sam Darnold train could be set to leave the station, so prepare to jump aboard.

Days after an impressive preseason debut where he completed 13 of 18 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown with an interception, Darnold appears primed to make his move in the pecking order behind Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater.

The Jets haven't revealed who will start the second preseason contest against the Washington Redskins, but Darnold was under center for the majority of first-team snaps Sunday in a joint practice session with the Redskins.

"It's important to get him working and caught up with certain things defenses are doing," Jets coach Todd Bowles said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. "That's more important than getting him reps with the first, second or third team."

While it is essential to note that Darnold remained third in the quarterback rotation behind McCown and Bridewater in Sundayâs practice, Cimini points out the rookie quarterback accounted for 12 of the first-team snaps, with McCown recording seven and Bridgewater just one.

For his part, Darnold indicated getting snaps with the starting unit is beneficial.

"No matter who I'm working with, reps are always the key, but I think working with the first team gets me more comfortable with those guys and they get more comfortable with me and the way I like to play," Darnold said, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Jets have two preseason games remaining on the schedule after Thursday night's matchup against Washington to figure out what to do with the third-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Darnold could start the second preseason game, but the third contest is typically the game to closely watch when considering the long-standing tradition of teams around the league treating it like a dress rehearsal for the regular season. With the fourth preseason game often a final test for players on the bubble, it is common to see starters go beyond halftime in the third exhibition game.

But so far, so good for the rookie quarterback, who could make his case to start the season with strong performances the rest of the month.