Jets assistant Greg Knapp in critical condition after bicycle accident

New York Jets passing game coordinator Greg Knapp remains in critical condition due to injuries suffered after being hit by a car while on his bicycle, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

Mike Klis of 9News Denver first reported the news.

The Jets released a statement on behalf of the Knapp family.

"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people," the family said in a statement. "He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievement as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support - it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time."

Knapp has been an NFL assistant for the past 23 years, breaking into the league with the San Francisco 49ers in 1997 as an offensive quality coach. He rose the ranks with the Niners, becoming the offensive coordinator from 2001-2003. From there, Knapp was an OC in Atlanta (2004-2006), Oakland (2007-2008), Seattle (2009), a QB coach in Houston (2010-2011), and OC again in Oakland in 2012. He spent the next four seasons as the QB coach in Denver (2013-2016) before heading back to Atlanta as the QB coach from 2018-2020.

Knapp joined the Jets as a passing game specialist in Robert Saleh's first season as coach.

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Saleh said in a statement. "Greg's fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."