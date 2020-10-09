Jets announce all players, personnel test negative for COVID-19, will play Cardinals as scheduled

What began as an uncertain situation for the Jets organization has now been determined to be nothing more than a close call.

New York announced Friday evening that all of its players, coaches and personnel have tested negative for COVID-19 hours after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that one of its players received a presumed positive test result.

The Jets canceled practice earlier in the day and sent all of their players and staff home out of an abundance of caution.

"This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel," the team said in a statement. "Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone's health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing. As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community."