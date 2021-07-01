Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, makes U.S. Olympic tennis team

Published: Jul 01, 2021 at 11:18 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Jessica Pegula can add Olympian to her growing list of milestones.

The daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula has been selected to represent the U.S. Olympic tennis team in the Tokyo Summer Games. She'll compete in the singles event, alongside fellow Americans Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady, and Alison Riske, as well as the doubles tournament, in which she'll be paired with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The 27-year-old Pegula currently holds a No. 25 world ranking, the highest of her career. She kicked off 2021 by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. In May, she defeated Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open for her fifth ever top-10 win.

The Olympics begin July 23.

Related Content

news

Justin Simmons: Broncos are 'really close' to getting back to playoffs

Despite his Broncos finishing fourth in the AFC West last season, safety Justin Simmons believes they are in a position to contend in 2021. He also thinks Denver could boast the best defense in the NFL.
news

Chargers CB Chris Harris: Derwin James' return 'going to be an issue' for opponents

It's been so long since Derwin James zoomed around the Chargers' secondary that his return in 2021 has flown under the radar. Chargers teammates haven't forgotten.
news

Roundup: Steelers expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Rams and Titans kicker ﻿Sam Sloman﻿, pending a physical, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Carson Wentz: 'I really feel like I have a new passion for the game' in Indianapolis

Quarterback Carson Wentz gets to start anew in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts following an offseason trade. Can the former Eagles quarterback return to his '17 Pro Bowl form? 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW