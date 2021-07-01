Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, makes U.S. Olympic tennis team

Jessica Pegula can add Olympian to her growing list of milestones.
The daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula has been selected to represent the U.S. Olympic tennis team in the Tokyo Summer Games. She'll compete in the singles event, alongside fellow Americans Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady, and Alison Riske, as well as the doubles tournament, in which she'll be paired with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
The 27-year-old Pegula currently holds a No. 25 world ranking, the highest of her career. She kicked off 2021 by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. In May, she defeated Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open for her fifth ever top-10 win.
The Olympics begin July 23.