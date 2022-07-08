Around the NFL

Jerry Rice says 'the sky's the limit' for Trey Lance, warns against QB 'carousel' in San Francisco

Published: Jul 08, 2022 at 08:33 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After months of speculation over how the cards will fall in San Francisco with regards to its signal-callers, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice gave his thoughts as to the future of the 49ers quarterback room.

Rice talked with NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access on Thursday about Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco and Trey Lance's status as starter, and said that however this ends up playing out for the 49ers, some resolution must be found by the start of the season so they can move past the uncertainty.

"I don't know what the Niners are going to do with Jimmy G and Trey Lance. I know one thing: We don't want that carousel of back-and-forth during the season," Rice said. "I think you have to name someone as the starter, you have to go with that individual and then you build around that quarterback."

Lance was chosen No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft with the assumption that he would be the future of the 49ers at QB. But he played only sparingly in his rookie campaign and struggled when he was on the field. So, his first year was spent learning and gaining experience as the second-string QB, while Garoppolo led the 49ers all the way to the NFC championship despite injuries. But with Lance waiting in the wings with a year of practice under his belt, and Garoppolo coming off major shoulder surgery, the general consensus has been that the veteran's time with San Francisco is over, and it's time for Lance to take over the starting job. Rice said from what he's seen, Lance is ready to step into the limelight and take over the QB duties.

"Jimmy G had some good games, Jimmy G had some bad games, and it's unfortunate he's now hurt, but Trey Lance is raring to go," Rice said. "He has that strong arm, he had that mobility, he can throw the ball deep, but he brings a dimension to the game where he's able to extend plays, so defensive coordinators are going to have to plan for that."

While Lance is largely untested on the NFL level, starting just two games and completing just 59.6% of his passes, Rice said he's seen the potential in Lance's game when they worked out with each other. And he believes that with the continued support of his teammates and a bit more practice, he'll have a very high ceiling once Week 1 comes around.

"The sky's the limit for him, to be honest," Rice said. "I was shooting a commercial with him ... and I was running routes for him. It didn't take me long to be on the same page with him, he's got that rocket arm, but he's also got that mobility and that vision where he can extend plays and throw the ball downfield. So I'm sure with repetitions on the field, the players really just building around him, he's going to have a successful year this year."

Related Content

news

Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Derek Carr told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things for Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for its 2023 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

news

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president; first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president Thursday, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to assume the role.

news

Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday. Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason.

news

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Texas, on drug and weapon charges, Cooke County (Tex.) jail records show. Moore, a Gainesville native, was later released on $5,000 bond.

news

Von Miller was 'ready' to join Cowboys, but didn't want to 'take that much less'

One of the most sought-after free agents in the league nearly landed on America's Team this offseason. Von Miller told Dan Pompei of The Athletic recently that he almost signed with the Cowboys before money got in the way.

news

Trevon Diggs says he could 'eventually' play on same team as brother Stefon Diggs: 'Who knows?'

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs make up one of the top brother tandems in the NFL today. But unlike the Watts and Heywards, the Diggs bros don't play on the same team. Could that change at some point?

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' rookie WRs: 'Physically, they definitely look the part'

Having to make up the production from the offseason losses of two of the Packers' top wide receivers, QB Aaron Rodgers said he has full trust in the new faces' ability to adjust to the big leagues.

news

Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.

news

NFL community reacts to Panthers' trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, when the Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Players, current and former, from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.

news

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW