Jerry Rice: 49ers should 'go for' Antonio Brown trade

Published: Jan 09, 2019 at 12:32 AM
The greatest wide receiver of all time believes his former team should take a shot at bringing in Antonio Brown.

Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice told 95.7 The Game this week that the San Francisco 49ers should chase a trade for Brown, who is in murky waters in Pittsburgh.

"If you got a player like that, that you can get," Rice said, via NBC Bay Area. "That can really add to the offense of the San Francisco 49ers where you let those guys go play, I think you have to go for it."

Linking the 49ers and Brown isn't a new phenomenon. Brown himself has teased Niners fans on social media, and San Francisco's Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle openly addressed the WR on Twitter.

NFL.com Analyst Bucky Brooks noted the Niners as one of the teams that should try to trade for Brown. Adding arguably the best receiver in the NFL to an offense with Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle could finally get the 49ers out of top 10 draft position.

We're not even 10 days into January, and it's already been a tumultuous offseason for the Steelers. Brown is at the center of the tumult after he skipped practices, didn't communicate with coach Mike Tomlin, and sat out the final week of the season.

With a cap hit of $21 million that would come by jettisoning the WR, and the general stability of the Steelers organization, odds are that Pittsburgh and Brown smooth out their differences during the offseason. But the Steelers seem at least will to consider moving on from the superstar receiver if a team like the 49ers is willing to pay a sizable package.

