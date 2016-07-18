Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: We haven't seen last of Rolando McClain

Published: Jul 18, 2016 at 09:46 AM

Rolando McClain's comeback tale was nearing its peak as he headed toward Year 3 in Dallas. Then he was suspended for 10 games.

That's how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it right now.

"This was quite a setback, that suspension," Jones said in an interview during Monday's NFL *Total Access*. "We'll see how things evolve, see how the weeks go."

It sounds somewhat ominous, and a 10-game ban is tough for any team to swallow. But is the 27-year-old McClain -- with whom Jones said the Cowboys "have had a better relationship than any relationship (McClain has) had in pro football" -- worth keeping?

"There's a lot of reasons why we don't cut him: cap, many reasons," Jones continued. "But the bottom line is, I'd like to be positive about this and think that we haven't seen the last of Rolando McClain."

McClain has had a checkered past, getting cut by the Oakland Raiders after three tumultuous seasons and walking away from the game less than two months after signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

But those concerns were alleviated after McClain's return to football with the Cowboys in 2014 via a trade with the Ravens. The linebacker showed the talent and leadership that resulted in him being the eighth-overall pick in the 2010 draft, and the Cowboys were rewarded for taking a chance on him.

McClain was brought in to fill a void created by the loss of Sean Lee to injury. Now, it's McClain who's created a void in the Cowboys' linebacking corps. With McClain only under contract with the Cowboys for 2016 and signs of the relationship already starting to wear thin before the suspension, this could be the start of his final days in Big D. Only time will tell.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks

Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold: 'They were both in command' in first game

The Carolina Panthers' first preseason game offered no definitive statements in the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Coach Matt Rhule said both were in command and declined to name a starter for next week.

news

Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener

The Chiefs are having some fun during their preseason opener. Kansas City safety Justin Reid connected on an extra point attempt in the first half of Saturday's game against the Bears.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained on Friday night.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders

Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury after he scrambled and made an awkward cut. He'll have an MRI on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Falcons first-round pick WR Drake London was ruled out of Friday's game with a knee injury, the team announced.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason game vs. the Raiders, the team announced on Friday.

news

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Newly signed Bucs WR Julio Jones details how quickly he's gotten up to speed with Tampa's offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW